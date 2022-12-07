Al-Jazeera has filed a complaint with the ICC

Al-Jazeera television announced on Tuesday that it had filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in The Hague over the assassination of its American-Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akley by the Israeli army.

In a publicly released statement, Qatari media said, “New elements cited in this file clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were targeted by Israeli occupation forces, based on video footage and eyewitness reports. The timing of the events”.

The same source added that the file contradicts “reports by Israeli authorities that the journalist died by mistake.”

“Evidence provided to the prosecution confirms that there was no confrontation or firing in the area where Shereen was located. The victims were targeted by Israeli forces,” the statement said.

Al-Jazeera also praised “the concern shown by the international community, human rights organizations and media freedom organizations in this case and their continued calls for the perpetrators of this heinous crime to be held accountable.”

Shireen Abu Aghle, killed on May 11, 2022.