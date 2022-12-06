Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline: Signing of five Tripartite Memorandums of Understanding in Rabat

Five Tripartite Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Monday (December 5) in Rabat as part of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project. These MoUs were signed between Morocco and Nigeria on the one hand, and Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana on the other, respectively.

The first memorandum was signed by the Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) with the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia).

The second memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with PETROGUIN-Guinea Bissau, while the third memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with National Petroleum “SONAPC”. Republic of Guinea.

The fourth memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” with the Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone “PDSL”, the fifth memorandum was signed by ONHYM and National Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited “NNPC” Ghana National Gas Company. “GNGC”.

The Memorandums of Understanding signed with ECOWAS on September 15, 2022 and the Memorandums of Understanding signed with Mauritania and Senegal on October 15, 2022 confirm the commitment of the parties within the framework of this strategic plan, which upon completion, according to the joint statement of the signatories, will provide gas to all West African countries and a new one to Europe. Enable export path.

This infrastructure will improve people’s living conditions, integrate the sub-region’s economies and mitigate desertification, thanks to a stable and reliable gas supply, given the continent’s commitment to protecting the environment. , adds the same source, that the project will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension.

The gas pipeline will run from Nigeria along the West African coast through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco. It will be connected to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline and the European gas network. The infrastructure will also serve the landlocked states of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.