Anyone Can Unlock Your Android Smartphone Without Password (Quick Update)

A flaw in Android allows anyone to jailbreak an Android smartphone very easily. Update your device quickly.

screen Disabling Your smartphone should be the last barrier between the world and your digital life. When locked, the phone cannot be unlocked without a passcode, your face or fingerprint. If you lose it or someone steals it, you don’t have to worry about what anyone does with it. But unfortunately, at the time of this writing, many are able to do so.

As reported Bleeping ComputerCybersecurity researcher David Schutz found a flaw to unlock Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 5 without password. This happened after his Pixel 6 battery ran out and he entered the wrong PIN three times. her SIM card Then locked. So he entered the PUK code to reactivate it.

However, when the SIM card was reactivated, the Pixel asked to scan his fingerprint. This shouldn’t happen because Pixels (like most smartphones) enter a code to unlock after rebooting. You cannot use your fingerprint to unlock the smartphone before successfully unlocking it with a code.

David Schutz found a systematic security flaw in this. If the attacker inserts his own SIM card into the smartphone android, he enters the wrong SIM code three times, then he can enter the PUK code to generate a new SIM PIN. Once done, he can bypass the lock screen and access the phone. You can watch the process in the video below:

David Schutz sent his discovery to attention Google In June. It took Mountain View five months to provide a solution, but it’s available. It’s hard to know how long the flaw has been around, but it could have put millions of Android devices at risk.

If you have a smartphone running Android 10, 11, 12 or 13, you should install the November 2022 security update to fix the vulnerability. If you’ve done this before, great. If not, don’t delay!

To install a security patch, go to Settings > System > System Update and tell the OS to check for a new update. If any, download and install it. You can check for security updates by going to Settings > Security > Security Check Google.