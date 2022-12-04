Algeria to host another Palestinian reconciliation meeting later this month | Adhalayar

At the end of December, Algeria will hold a new round of negotiations for the Palestinian reconciliation process between the Islamist group Hamas and the nationalist party Fatah.They met in Algiers in October and signed an agreement to end fifteen years of separation.

Jalil al-Haya, a senior Hamas operative in the Gaza Strip, told a news conference that the Algerian government would hold a new round of talks later this month. “Reconciliation Efforts”.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007, when he seized power in the enclave by force at the expense of the Fatah-controlled Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, he now had autonomous authority over small parts of the occupied West Bank. Since then, the two factions have been divided and failed to reach a final reconciliation despite several failed attempts.

AFP/HO/PPO – Algerian President Abdelmajid Debon holds a meeting in Algiers between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after years of rivalry.

According to Al Haya, Hamas wants to “To Restore National Unity” He also stressed that the current situation requires a unifying Palestinian leadership.

Last October, Palestinian factions led by Hamas and Fatah signed the “Algiers Declaration” after two days of talks in Algiers. The agreement was launched under the auspices of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Deboun.

He said the Palestinian political groups had managed “An unprecedented consensus”.

The declaration provides, among other things, for holding elections within a year and recognizing the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole representative of the Palestinian people.