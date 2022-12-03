Try these 7 tips to improve your VPN connection speed

Using a VPN offers many benefits. Unfortunately, it is often difficult to reduce the flow significantly. However, things can be improved.

Use vpn Adds a very effective layer of security to your connection Website By encrypting your traffic, often by sending it through a server located in another country. In doing so, unfortunately, your connection speed suffers greatly. There is really no remedy against it.

This loss of speed can sometimes be invisible, but sometimes it can be very annoying. For example, gaming, streaming or video calling. Also, if your VPN is not as “fast” as you need, you can try.

Connect to a server near your home

Generally, the server is more vpn The closer to where you are, the faster the speed should be. Your traffic bounces around less, and information returns faster. This isn’t always possible if you need to connect in a specific country, for example, so if you can, feel free to try.

Some VPNs have a speed test feature in their apps, but you can always use a dedicated site Okla Speedtest to test.

Connect to a server that is not overloaded

When multiple users use the same VPN server, it becomes overloaded and your connection speed suffers. Some VPNs display the status of their servers in real time. If you choose a server that isn’t overloaded, you should see a difference in your performance. If you don’t have this information, try several servers to find out which one gives you the fastest speed.

Try a different VPN protocol

A VPN protocol is a set of instructions between the VPN application on your device and the VPN server that determines how to establish a secure connection. There are many of them, each with their advantages and disadvantages in terms of speed and security. If you connect one protocol to another, you can improve the speed.

Today, OpenVPN is very popular, offering a good compromise between speed, stability and security. Many vendors also offer newer protocols such as IKEv2 and so on Wirecard It promises to be fast while being very fast. Some have developed their own proprietary protocols, such as ExpressVPN’s Lightway and NordVPN’s NordLynx. Switching to one of these protocols can increase your performance. Beware though, these are not as proven as OpenVPN.

If you want to use OpenVPN, choose UDP over TCP. While TCP is mostly stable, it is slower than UDP. Most VPN apps allow you to change the protocol in their settings. Try switching to see which one gives you the fastest speed.

Enable split-tunneling if available

If your provider offers split-tunneling functionality, try enabling it to see if your performance increases. This allows only the traffic you want to send through the VPN connection, while the rest is sent through your ISP the traditional way.

For example, if you’re using your VPN for streaming, you can only send streaming traffic through the VPN so it doesn’t slow down your online gaming sessions. It also improves your VPN speed for certain activities. The less data passes through the pipe, the higher the throughput.

Use a wired connection

Using a wired connection provides faster speeds than most Wireless. It is possible to have multiple devices connected to Wi-Fi continuously. It already uses too much bandwidth. If you have the necessary equipment, try connecting directly to your router with a cable, then connect to your VPN.

Close unnecessary background applications

If apps you don’t use run in the background, they can consume resources and slow down your connection. Take the time to organize and close what you don’t use. You will get a better running computer and get more performance.

Restart the router and other devices

When was the last time you rebooted your devices? Computers, routers, etc. also need to be rebooted occasionally. When you restart your computer, you free up RAM, close long-running processes, and more. As cliché as it sounds, rebooting can have an impact on your performance. Try.