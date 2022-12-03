Home Technology Hundreds of billions of SHIBs have been moved as SHIBs have become the most preferred piece by whalers.

Hundreds of billions of SHIBs have been moved as SHIBs have become the most preferred piece by whalers.

Dec 03, 2022 0 Comments
Crypto Crash : Le Shiba Inu peut-il atteindre 1 dollar en 2023 ?

Twitter user @shibaplay_, who represents the SHIB military burn program, is spreading the word about two large pieces. Shiba Innes Recently done.

Meanwhile, a major wallet tracker says Shiba Inu has once again become one of the most purchased pieces by whales in the world.Ethereum.

1.2 trillion SHIB lands in these two wallets.

The two SHIB transactions mentioned above took place around 11 hours ago. Each of them had 648,463,405,610 SHIBs. At the time of these exchanges the value of these two transactions was $12,000,000 or a total of 1.2 trillion SHIB.

According to details shared by Etherscan, both transactions were made from the same cryptocurrency wallet – 0x4d57a8bacd4bf5040c44be4ef7829be886fb2512 – which now contains zero Shiba Inu.

The first wallet is new and now only has the amount received from SHIB – 648,463,405,610. The second wallet currently has a total of 1,170,071,466,685 commemorative coins.

via image Twitter

The data show that whales are after SHIB

According to a recent tweet by WhaleStats, Shiba Inu is now in the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies bought by top Ethereum whales.

SHIB appears most often on this list when whales start with “”.hunting” to generate these commemorative coin gains. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.000009266, up 4.57% over the past week.

See also  Steam will hit the new simultaneous user at 24.7M
to show hide Table of Contents

You May Also Like

VPN

Try these 7 tips to improve your VPN connection speed

Artificial intelligence can diagnose flatulence

Artificial intelligence can diagnose flatulence

Consider these connected cameras and doorbells

Consider these connected cameras and doorbells

This free wireless charger is today’s super deal

A brutal return to earth for French tech start-ups

A brutal return to earth for French tech start-ups

WhatsApp: This new feature that users have been waiting for a long time

WhatsApp: This new feature that users have been waiting for a long time

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.