The Secretary-General appointed Nathalie Fustier of France as the UN Resident Coordinator in Morocco.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed France’s Nathalie Fustier as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco. Ms. Fustier will take office on the 1stR December.

Nathalie Fustier brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in international relations and negotiations, as well as managing political, humanitarian and development affairs. In his most recent assignments, he served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Saudi Arabia, where he led and coordinated the work of 23 United Nations agencies, funds and programs.

Prior to this position, he served at the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in various capacities, including Head of Office in Lebanon, Senior Humanitarian Affairs Specialist for the Middle East in New York and Head of the OCHA Office. Gaziantep, Turkey.

Before joining OCHA, Ms. Fustier worked in the private sector for eight years, advising international companies in the Gulf and Middle East on various issues (risk analysis, design of negotiation strategies, due diligence, fundraising and intercultural training). At the same time, she headed the Women’s Foundation for the Mediterranean, on a voluntary basis.

Ms. Fustier has worked on Middle East issues for thirty years. He was Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Activities at the French Embassy in Doha. He has also served as a political affairs officer for the United Nations Oil-for-Food Program and the Department of Political Affairs in New York. In 2003, he served in the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Baghdad, Iraq. For eight years, he oversaw the operations of the Office of the Strategic Affairs Representative for the Middle East and North Africa from Paris.

Nathalie Fustier holds a Masters in Political Science from the Institute of Political Studies (Aix-en-Provence, France) and a Masters in International Negotiation from the University of Aix-Marseille (France).

She is married and has a son.

Source: UN