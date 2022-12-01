Google Maps: Here’s How to Blur Your House in Street View

news Check out my messages

Follow this medium

You can blur your house in Google Street View. Here is the user manual. (© ML / news.fr)

The Internet is still a great tool. With two clicks, you can see yourself in 3D in front of your childhood home, observing the details of the Statue of Liberty in New York, or even walking through the ruins of Machu Picchu.

But there is another side to this coin. Because if it’s fun for us to go and find our house, other people find it more fun to take a detailed look at their house. And rightly so. These types of scenarios make it easier for robbers to organize their misdeeds.

To counter this, Google has implemented a dimming system. Although most people are already pixelated when they appear, houses are not. So can blur his house, his car or any other object that might cause trouble. Here’s how.

Step 1: Find the place or object you want to blur

First thing to do is login Google Maps. Once this is done, you will need to type the address you think is the problem in the “Search on Google Maps” at the top left of the screen.

First you need to choose the place where you want to blur something. (© Street View screenshot)

Then, click on the little yellow man in the lower right (circled in red in the screenshot above) and drag it to the location in question (drag and drop, editor’s note).

Step 2: Report the problem

Usually at this point you should have a broad view of what you want to blur. From there, in the top left, click the three little vertical dots next to the address.

Then, you have to click on the three little vertical dots and “Report a problem”. (© Street View screenshot)

A small menu should appear as shown in the image. Select “Report a problem”.

Videos: Currently on Actu

Then a new page will open. Now all you have to do is select the element of the image you want to blur and adjust it using the red square.

Finally, explain the concern and submit your request. (© Street View screenshot)

Also explain the problem you see in this picture for more efficiency. It’s almost done, all you have to do is fill in the requested information and click “Send”.

You’ve gone, it’s done, your request has been taken into account. You will have to wait a few days for Google to respond to your request.

However, there is one detail that should not be overlooked: a single dimly lit house on a fully visible street risks attracting the attention of some evil eye.

Was this article helpful to you? Know that you can follow Actu in space My news . With one click, after registration, you can find all the news from your favorite cities and brands.