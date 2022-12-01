Cinema UGC Saumur » Next opening pending

In Chaumur, Pays de la Loire, a UGC cinema is set to open soon… So welcome to Saumurois and Saumuroises lovers of the latest blockbusters.

It can be said that UGC is not the leader of cinemas in France. Indeed, including the Pays de la Loire sector, Pathé Gaumont and CGR are largely dominant. However, the brand impresses with the quantity and quality of its cinemas. So rather than quantity, it can be said that these companies favor quality.

Inauguration of Cinema UGC Saumur

UGC Brand currently has no open address in your city Saumur. So wait before the sign opens in your city Pays de la Loire.

The UGC brand’s first multiplex in Saumur, Pays de la Loire, is long overdue. Although Paris has 13 multiplexes, Lyon 4 and Saumur currently have none! Even worse, there was no press release announcing the upcoming opening in this town in the Pays de la Loire. Considering the time it takes to build a campus, Chaumurois and Samurais are not ready to move to UGC.

UGC near Saumur (156 km)

Eventually, the most motivated Chamois and Chaumourois had to move to the outskirts of Nantes. In fact, the nearest modern cinema complex is in Saint Herblain, not far from the city of Nantes.

In fact, in the Nantes region, no cinema is closer to this brand than Sainte-Herbline. This still represents almost 156 kilometers. However, if you’re not tired of walking so far, Pôle Commercial Atlantis, Pl. Go to Jean-Bart, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France.

In addition to enjoying a good screening room for the latest films, you should know that the multiplex is located in one of the main shopping centers in the Nantes region. So, you can take advantage of your outing to go shopping. The mall is called Atlantis.

Address 1: Atlantis Commercial Centre, Pl. Jean-Bart, 44800 Saint-Herblain, France

If you are tired of traveling at least 156 km, you can also participate in our petition to open a UGC Saumur theater in the Pays de la Loire. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

Cinema Saumur (Except UGC)

Fortunately for movie buffs, Chaumur has brands other than UGC that are showing the latest blockbusters. Discover the main cinema complex of this city in the Pays de la Loire. By clicking on the link below:

