So you want to get into your dream college? To do that, you’ll need to write an excellent college essay – one that stands out among the thousands of other applications that colleges receive each year. Fortunately, we can help! Here are 7 tips to write the best college essay ever without any help from grade miners. Just follow these steps and you’ll have nothing to worry about come application time!

1) Start early

Do you want to write a college essay that stands out from the rest? Start early. The sooner you start writing, the more time you’ll have for reflection, and your essays will be better for it. It’s never too soon to get started on your college applications. This blog post is meant to help students write their college application essay in order to stand out from other applicants.

2) Write about what you know

Writing about what you know will make your essay sound more personal and engaging. It is also a great way to show off your personality. If you are not an expert in a certain topic, find someone who is and interview them for your paper. This tip can be challenging if you have never taken a class on the topic or done any research on it. But with some digging or reading from sources like https://www.veloceinternational.com/how-to/how-to-write-a-great-project-report-on-your-first-attempt/, you can get it right the first time! With every search engine available today, it should be easier than ever to find somebody that can provide some insight into this subject.

3) Be yourself

Make sure you don’t focus too much on what not to do. Some students make it a point not to mention their grade-point average and extracurricular activities in their essays, for example. But these are important aspects of who you are and what makes your application unique. If you’ve always been active in your community, don’t be afraid to talk about it!

4) Use your voice

The college essay is one of the most important parts of your application. It sets you apart from other applicants and helps admissions counselors get a better understanding of who you are. You only have a few minutes to make an impact, so it’s important that your essay is engaging and well-written. It ‘s also important to show off your voice in the essay. Don’t be afraid to use phrases or expressions that show what type of person you are or how you think about things.

5) Be specific

You may be so worried about all of the other things that go into applying for college, but your essay is often one of the most important parts. Be specific: You may be so worried about all of the other things that go into applying for college, but your essay is often one of the most important parts. Use specifics and stories from your life to back up your statements with evidence and examples; this can really help with case study. Avoid general statements like I am a leader or I am passionate about art unless you have evidence to support these statements. Your reader can tell when you are just trying to sound good and will reject any point you make in this manner!

6) Tell a story

Tell a story about your best college essay experience. Talk about what you learned, how you felt and why this experience is so important. Try to make it personal, but be careful not to overshare or sound too self-absorbed. Your professor will be able to tell if you’re using canned language from the internet, so write in your own voice! If this is difficult for you, start by writing down all of your thoughts on paper and then organize them into paragraphs when finished.

7) Edit, edit, edit

Editing is important because it’s hard to spot errors while reading. To make sure you’ve found all your errors, use these steps: 1) Proofread it aloud and run some spell checks, 2) Read it out loud, 3) Ask someone else to read your essay for typos and 4) Rewrite sentences that are vague or unclear. It is important that you take time with this process so that when you send in your essay, it is free of any errors!

BIO:

Benjamin Oaks – the man of many talents, including academic writing. Graderminer to the backbone, Benjamin takes great pride in helping new generations of college graduates in the U.S. to get their diploma successfully and be able to pay off college loans faster. Also, Benjamin is a cool guy to talk to on non-work related topics, from sports to high cuisine.