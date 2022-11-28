Germany held on for a place in the round of 16 by grabbing a draw from Spain in the 83rd minute on Sunday, reshuffled the cards in Group E where everything will be decided on the final day.

Werder Bremen striker Niklas Fulkrug, who found the national team at the age of 29, responded to Alvaro Morata’s goal to stave off the risk of a second successive World Cup first-round exit after humiliation in Russia 2018.

Spain have yet to qualify for their role but are in a favorable position with four points before they face Japan in their last game on Thursday.

Conceding a surprising 2-1 defeat against Japan, Germany were in dire straits from the start. The Germans, with just one point, thoroughly beat Costa Rica and need to take care of their goal difference to ensure they play in the round of 16, but rehabilitation is essential.

Between two teams with similar playing philosophies, the match lived up to all its promises in terms of intensity.

But true to their possession game, La Roja held onto the ball (64% possession) and unleashed a wave of red on the German defence, which, like Thilo Gehrer, lost the weak link at the back – the German keeper.

From the 7th minute, Leipzig’s Dani Olmo forced Manuel Neuer to deflect a powerful shot onto his bar. Then Jordi Alba narrowly missed the target (22nd), and Ferran Torres had the best chance: he immediately took a cross from the left from the penalty spot, but his ball went wide of Manuel Neuer’s goal (33rd).

Füllkrug is the savior

Up front, Germany played defensively for long periods, but despite Jamal Musiala’s attacking prowess and Leon Goretzka’s presence at the feet of Leon Goretzka, they struggled to get the ball out properly. Serge Gnabry twice found himself in favorable positions, but both times came against Iberian goalkeeper Simon Unai (10th, 25th).

Alvaro Morata came on in the 54th minute as the game’s first turning point. Criticized by a large group of supporters at the start of last year’s Euros for his clumsiness in front of the cages, the Atletico Madrid striker has always been able to rely on the trust of his coach Luis Enrique.

In the 62nd minute, Jordi Alba (1-0) opened the scoring with a delicate flick from the outside of Manuel Neuer’s right foot at the near post.

But this goal fueled the Germans with rage and energy. Nationale Mannschaft dominated the end of the match, first with Fulcrug’s (73rd) first attempt, followed by goalkeeper Unai Simon’s reflex save on a shot from Musiala seconds later.

It was once again served by fullcrug, Musiala, who scored a goal of hope in the 83rd minute with a tight shot from close range, the gesture of a true goalscorer.

Germany takes a breather, but comes back from afar. In almost the same situation in Russia, the Germans were eliminated after losing their last game (2-0) against South Korea. Nothing is done.