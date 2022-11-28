Here are American Express Travel’s 10 places to visit in 2023

The Christmas holidays haven’t even started yet and are you already thinking about what you can take in 2023? Hopefully, guides and brands have gone a step further by uncovering trends in upstream tourism. Recently, an American company called American Express published List of 10 places It is likely to attract passengers in 2023. Here it is!

American Express Travel’s 10 Recommended Destinations for 2023

Copenhagen, Denmark

The Keys, Florida, USA

Istanbul, Turkey

Lisbon, Portugal

Mexico City, Mexico

Montenegro

Paris, France

Sydney, Australia

Woodstock, Vermont, USA

Yague Island, Fiji

Major cities and scenic spots are trending in 2023

For American travelers, it is clear that European capitals and large cities have a certain attraction, from Copenhagen to the “cool” capital. Lisbon passes through Paris and “magic IstanbulA place where history and modernity meet”.

Other major cities that attract people from all over the world are Sydney, Australiaas well as Mexico City, Mexico.

The MontenegroLess known than its neighbors Croatia, attracting more and more tourists! This Balkan country is not only for charming medieval villages and beautiful beaches: you can spend refreshing gold in the heart of nature, especially by exploring the Durmitor National Park.

Two seats per hour America Also part of the list are: first, most popular Keys, this archipelago of tropical islands off the southern tip of Florida. The second is more surprising from a European perspective: it is Woodstock in New England, in the heart of the mountains.

Finally, Yague Island, in Fiji’s paradise islands in the Pacific, is a dream setting for disconnection at the end of the world.

Other Travel Trends Identified by American Express Travel for 2023

In addition to its list of top destinations for 2023, American Express Travel surveyed the travel desires of American Express Cardmembers. 89% of respondents want to escape from routine travel, and 74% of them plan to travel more for their well-being in 2023.

43% of Americans surveyed say traveling more will be part of their New Year’s resolutions, and 50% of respondents have already started thinking about where to go on their next summer vacation in 2023.

When it comes to travel budgets for 2023, 74% of respondents agree they are likely to spend more on travel in 2023 than ever before, and 40% say they are willing to pay more for late checkout when booking travel.

