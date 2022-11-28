After a year of bliss, a return to earth

Narrative – Brands’ early run paves the way for caution.

That was a year ago, and it seems like an eternity. On October 29, 2021, Mark Zuckerberg He announced to much fanfare that he was changing the name of the Facebook group Meta In reference to its new purpose: to create the Metaverse, The high-speed future of the Internet. Taken from the science fiction literature of the 1990s, this word immediately hit everyone’s lips. Startups have added this term “The Metaverse” Description of their functions. On that day LinkedInof “Metawares Experts” Hatched overnight. actors Web3 Requested this term. And brands jumped on the trend.“You should be one of the first to plant a stick”, Trust one of them Picaro.

Buy and sell virtual land at high prices NFTin the presence of FortniteWhere MinecraftHigh-speed concerts… Not a day goes by without a company claiming to be taking its first steps The MetaverseAt a shed cost“Bad Buzz” For low quality operations. “There was a race…