Home Technology Scams by email: Beware of this new scam that is becoming more popular on the Internet

Scams by email: Beware of this new scam that is becoming more popular on the Internet

Nov 27, 2022 0 Comments
Scams by email: Beware of this new scam that is becoming more popular on the Internet

On the Internet, criminals are constantly inventing new scams to extract personal data. It’s even more recent in the “unusual link to your mailbox” scam, which is increasingly appearing in messaging.

Be careful not to be deceived. A new scam has been launched by web hackers impersonating the company MicrosoftRequesting an unusual connection by email.

If you have a Microsoft address (Hotmail, Live, Outlook…) and receive an “unusual connection” warning, you may be a victim of this scam.

According to Signal-scamsA community-based fraud protection platformWebsiteA large number of reports have been submitted by users.

A fake login page

A fraudulent email sent by fraudsters indicates unusual activity related to a recent login to your account. Details such as IP address, country or connection time are displayed.

At the end of the message, a block prompts you to “Report User” and if you click, this is where the charm begins. Actually, to confirm this statement, you need to specify your identifiers and password.

However, this information can be recovered by fraudsters. This phishing technique is widespread and the message sent is very similar to the truth.

Lots of clues to find

Several clues can put you on the trail. First, typos, often multiple, appear in these scam emails.

Last but not least, all truly unique login emails end with “@accountprotection.microsoft.com”.

See also  Android Games: List of 10 Most Downloaded Week of August 2nd to 8th | Google Play Store | Minecraft | Candy Crush Saga | USA | USA | USA | நந்த ண்ணி | Game-game

You May Also Like

Ces 4 applications à supprimer dès maintenant peuvent vous ruiner ! Google lance l’alerte

These 4 Apps to Delete Now Will Destroy You! Google issues a warning

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Review: A smartphone that relies on its long battery life

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Review: A smartphone that relies on its long battery life

Sophie Adenot, a French woman in an elite group of astronauts

Sophie Adenot, a French woman in an elite group of astronauts

android

Millions of Android smartphones are vulnerable to security flaws

Renault signs a major solar power deal with Voltalia

Renault signs a major solar power deal with Voltalia

Samsung will shamelessly copy the iPhone 14 with this functionality

Samsung will shamelessly copy the iPhone 14 with this functionality

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.