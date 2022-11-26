Hema Parthenoi » Next Opening Pending

Hema discount store waiting to open you saw ..Parthenoisians and Parthenoisians, you too participate in the petition to have a point of sale of these famous discount products in your city.

Address of Hema Parthinai

For now, Parthenoisians and Parthenoisians will not find a Hema supermarket store in Parthenoi City. Nothing really is and never was. For now, no press release of this brand allows us to imagine the upcoming opening in this sector of Deux Sèvres in Poitou Charente.

Parthenasians and Parthenasians have to go to another city to find products from this brand at discounted prices. Unfortunately, they don’t have a selling point in a radius of less than 51 km. A very long distance to cover.

Hema (51 km) near Parthenon

The more motivated, Parthenoisians and Parthenoisians who want to visit a place that sells this specialist in everyday utensils at low prices, should head to another city. Actually, they have to go to Poitiers.

So you have to travel exactly 51 km to reach this nearest point of sale. So it is 12-14 Pl. du Maréchal-Leclerc, 86000 Poitiers, France at the exact address.

Address 1: 12-14 Pl. du Maréchal-Leclerc, 86000 Poitiers, France

If you are tired of traveling 51 km, you can also participate in our petition to open the Parthenon Hema in the two Sèvres section in Poitto Charente. Leave a comment at the bottom of this page and your opinion will finally count!

Inauguration of Hema Parthenai

51 km, to reach the nearest place selling discount products, do you think that is too much?!

Finally help the brand choose the address of its next store in Deux Sèvres Poitou Charente. Mention your interest in opening this sign in your city in the comments below the page. Do you support Hema opening a store in Parthenon?

So welcome to Parthenois and Parthenoisians. Finally, your opinion matters!