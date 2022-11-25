Pigs, conflict resolution experts?

Research into the behavior of these animals makes it possible to propose improvements in breeding practices.
The concern is growing Animal welfare Stimulates research on farms. For decades, scientists have been interested in the social and emotional behavior of pigs to better adapt to their living conditions. And they will find intelligent, sociable and very curious animals.
In a study published Nov. 8 (Animal cognition), a team of Italian researchers from the University of Turin describes how these mammals communicate after a fight to restore social peace. After a collision, “Pigs engage in random communication strategies between victim and aggressor, sometimes initiated by a third party, and have high socio-emotional regulation skills”The authors of a study that observed the habits of a group of pigs conclude (Sus scrofa) lives in semi-independence on a farm in the Italian village of Cavagnolo. The purpose of this long-studied post-conflict interaction…