Home Science Pigs, conflict resolution experts?

Pigs, conflict resolution experts?

Nov 25, 2022 0 Comments
Pigs, conflict resolution experts?
“Pre-socialization,” involving piglets of the same age before weaning, is being experimented with by some farmers. Countrypixel – stock.adobe.com

Research into the behavior of these animals makes it possible to propose improvements in breeding practices.

The concern is growing Animal welfare Stimulates research on farms. For decades, scientists have been interested in the social and emotional behavior of pigs to better adapt to their living conditions. And they will find intelligent, sociable and very curious animals.

In a study published Nov. 8 (Animal cognition), a team of Italian researchers from the University of Turin describes how these mammals communicate after a fight to restore social peace. After a collision, “Pigs engage in random communication strategies between victim and aggressor, sometimes initiated by a third party, and have high socio-emotional regulation skills”The authors of a study that observed the habits of a group of pigs conclude (Sus scrofa) lives in semi-independence on a farm in the Italian village of Cavagnolo. The purpose of this long-studied post-conflict interaction…

This article is for subscribers only. 76% is left for you to discover.

Holy Friday

-70% on digital subscription

Already subscribed?
to login

See also  Back on the Moon: The Moon Within Everyone's Reach!

You May Also Like

On Mars, persistence describes a complex environment

On Mars, persistence describes a complex environment

Tribune de Genève

European Space Agency: A professor from the University of Geneva has been selected as an astronaut

molecule inedite atmosphere exoplanete webb

James Webb reveals the atmosphere of an exoplanet like never before

Kimberella

The discovery of the remains of the oldest food eaten on Earth

Mars vue par Hubble en 2001

What are sunsets like on Mars?

Energy: Moderation, Inflation or Favorable Weather? Energy consumption in France continues to fall, eliminating the risk of cuts in 2022

Energy: Moderation, Inflation or Favorable Weather? Energy consumption in France continues to fall, eliminating the risk of cuts in 2022

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.