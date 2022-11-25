CMA CGM introduces 3 maritime services to Moroccan producers and entrepreneurs

Friday, November 25, 2022 at 12:46 p.m

Casablanca – CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, has launched 3 maritime services directly connecting Morocco to France, Europe and the South of North America.

Together with Morocco Shuttle, EUROMAR and MOCANA, CMA CGM offers reliable and competitive services to Moroccan citrus growers, vegetable traders and industrialists and frozen fish exporters. The first departures of these new services will take place from November 2022.

Morocco shuttle extension with direct connection to the south of France at Port-Vendres

Thanks to a new stop at Port-Vendres near Perpignan, the Morocco Shuttle maritime service, provided by vessels under the Moroccan flag, offers Moroccan exporters fast and direct access from Agadir to the south of France, with a transit time of only 3.5 days.

This direct ocean link will help reduce CO2 emissions by 75%, which means almost 3 tonnes less emissions per container.

Each week, there is a departure from Port-Ventres on Thursday evening and Monday morning.

Finally, CMA CGM Group’s intermodal services will provide traffic to Perpignan and key French and Italian markets via Perpignan/Saint-Charles, as well as to key French and European markets.

Stops: Agadir, Port Vendres, Barcelona, ​​Algeciras, Tangier Met, Casablanca, Agadir.

EUROMAR: A direct sea link to Northern Europe.

The service provides a direct connection between Agadir and London Gateway in 5 days and Rotterdam in 6 days, reducing CO2 emissions by 75%.

Particularly suitable for importers and exporters of fruit and vegetables and Moroccan entrepreneurs, EUROMAR offers them privileged access to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux and Central Europe, Scandinavia and the Baltic countries.

The weekly service offers regular departures on a given day, due to the addition of a 4th vessel, typically departing Agadir on Friday evening and arriving at London Gateway the following Thursday morning.

Ports of call: Tanker Med, Casablanca, Agadir, London Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Le Havre, Vigo, Tanker Med.

MOKANA: A direct link to the East Coast of the US and Canada, specially set up for fruit and vegetable harvest season and exporters in the automotive and agri-food sectors.

MOCANA offers exporters a direct link to North America, with express transport between Tangier Med and Halifax in just 7 days, in time for the start of the citrus and early vegetable campaign from November.

In addition to serving major ports on the US East Coast, CMA CGM Group’s intermodal services provide rail transportation specifically to the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario.

Complete solutions available for Moroccan exporters

In particular, the group offers reefer “CLIMAACTIVE controlled atmosphere” containers capable of controlling the atmosphere in the container according to the natural respiration of the fruits, allowing better control of ripening and all their nutritional value.

CMA CGM has also developed connected containers, allowing customers to receive complete, secure and real-time information about their goods.

CMA CGM is a historic partner of Morocco and Moroccan exporters

Established in Morocco since 1983, CMA CGM Group connects the country to the rest of the world. Morocco has a strategic character.

With its expertise in Morocco and its 1,100 employees, the CMA CGM Group is a leader in maritime transport and logistics, with 31 maritime services calling at the three main Moroccan ports (Agadir, Casablanca, Tangier Méd) and directly serving 81 ports. Morocco, the presence of its subsidiary CEVA Logistics.

CMA CGM is the leading carrier of Moroccan agricultural products for export, with dedicated shipping routes for frozen fruits, vegetables and fish (Asia, Northern Europe, Middle East, West Africa and North America), especially EUROMAR, EPIC2, ​​MOROCCO SHUTTLE. , MOCANA FEMEX, FAL, NCLEVANT services).