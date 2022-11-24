Home Technology Who is Sophie Adenot, the Frenchman chosen as an astronaut?

Lt. Col. Sophie Adenot, 40 years old. Space Force.

Portrait – The Frenchman will join a new batch of astronauts at the European Space Agency.

40-year-old Lieutenant-Colonel Sophie Adenot is an explorer at heart. Throughout his career as an engineer, the soldier never stopped aspiring to invent new things, test new technologies, and push the limits of what was possible. “Space was a little girl’s dream“.a dream that she could not achieve that she had embracedBrick by brickshe said. She first studied science, became an engineer, and then a pilot Air Force.

Today comes the culmination: he is selected as an astronaut European Space Agency (ESA). This Wednesday, November 23, New promotion list of astronauts has been published. Out of nearly 23,000 candidates, only five were selected: Briton Rosemary Coogan, 31, CNES (National Center for Space Studies), French Sophie Adenot, Spaniard Pablo Alvarez Fernandez, Belgian Raphael Legios, biomedical engineer. And the Swiss…

