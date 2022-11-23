You can now visit the Cheops Pyramid without leaving your home

You don’t have the budget to fly all the way Egypt ? This is no longer a problem as it is now possible to visit Ancient treasures from his bed. American University Harvard Iconem, a French start-up specializing in 3D digitization of heritage sites, has designed an online navigation tool, the magazine reports. Geo.

In these almost accessible places, the majestic Pyramid Cheops, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Located on the Giza Plateau not far from Cairo, the Pyramid of Cheops attracts curious people from all over the world, who marvel at its 140-meter height and its architectural mysteries.

Thanks to Harvard University, you can now immerse yourself in digital Giza @Giza_at_Harvard: A giant online collection of immersive 3D models, video tours, maps and plans of the 4500-year-old Pyramid Plant. pic.twitter.com/wxeyhLPUMu — Mary Elizabeth Mueller (@memplexx) November 13, 2022 Access to this content has been blocked out of respect for your consent Click on ” I agree », you accept the placing of cookies by external services, so that you can access the content of our partners I agree And feel free to accept all cookies for one day only with the “I accept today” button in the banner below to get better pay for 20 minutes. More information on the page Cookie Management Policy.

3D reconstruction

Thus, the teams were able to accurately reconstruct in 3D the cavities of the 4,500-year-old pyramid, its three main chambers and their connecting tunnels. In addition, the arrival is decorated with short explanatory texts about the construction of the pyramid or the use of the rooms. Small events, maps and maps also punctuate the virtual journey, leading to even some passages closed to the general public.

Finally, 180-degree views show the viewer above the monument and the desert plateau, including the small pyramids of Saffron and Mycarinos. Be aware, however, that visits are only possible in English, Spanish, German, Arabic, Japanese and Chinese.