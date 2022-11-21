Damien Vielle, CEO of Twitter France, has announced his departure

“Done”… Damien ViallThe Twitter France CEO has announced that he is leaving his post at the social network after “seven incredible and intense years”, without specifying whether or not the departure is his end.

“Pride, honor and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What meetings! “, he was still content to tweet.

“All my thoughts are for the tweeps”

His previous news was Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter on November 4, setting off a global wave of layoffs. “Tweeps (pseudonyms of Twitter staff) around the world today are my thoughts, my respect, my energy and my love. Together we’ve created the most incredible app on the planet,” he wrote.

The departure comes as the future of the Blue Bird social network looks more uncertain after a week that has been as tumultuous as ever, between new bleeding in workers and Donald Trump’s account restructuring.

It's over 🫡 pride, honor and mission accomplished. Farewell #TwitterFrance 🇬🇧. What an adventure! Which team! What encounters! Thank you all for these 7 incredible and intense years 💙. #Workhard Playhard #OCaptainMyCaptain #Love Where did you work? — Damien Viel (@damienviel) November 20, 2022

Before being appointed CEO of Twitter France in 2015, Damian Vielle was YouTube’s sales director for Southern Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Damian Vielle started in L’Oréal’s marketing department and then headed advertising agency Carat France before becoming deputy director of M6 Advertising, the advertising agency of the M6 ​​group.