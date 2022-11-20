Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles in US for taillight problem

“In rare cases,” the taillights of cars affected by the software problem flash intermittently, the manufacturer explains.

American electric car manufacturer You are here 321,628 vehicles in the U.S. began to be recalled for problems with taillights that could increase the risk of collisions. “In rare casesThe taillights of cars affected by a software issue that leads to false detections during ignition are flashing intermittently, the company explained in a document sent to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated November 15, but made public this weekend.

Brake lights, reverse lights and turn signals are not affected. Tesla is offering a free remote software update to address the issue in affected 2020-2023 Model 3 and Model Y cars.

The document explains that the team led by Elon Musk was alerted to the problem by customers outside the US in late October and confirmed its appearance on November 7. THE MANUFACTURER IS NOT AWARE OF ANY INCIDENT OR INJURY RELATED TO THIS PROBLEM.