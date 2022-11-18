Why is the Google Pixel 7 Pro (still) the king of night photography?

Taking beautiful photos when it’s dark, Google has proven that it’s possible and above all thanks to its Pixel 7 Pro. Managing digital noise, motion blur, and revealing details even in very low light, the Mountain View giant has once again proven that it is adept at delivering sharp scenes with accurate colors even in the most subtle situations.

Over five generations of smartphones, Google has proven itself to be the leader in night photography every year with its Pixels. Thanks to its advances in the field of computational photography, there is no more camera shake, migraine-inducing white balance or even details destroyed in low light.

with him Pixel 7 Pro, the Mountain View company, has struck hard once again. Find out what this new smartphone has to offer and how it changes the way you shoot.

Special methods for improving night photography

Google now has some experience with night photography with its smartphones. Already in 2018, Google Pixel 3 impresses editorial staff With his photography skills. The night vision mode (now the night vision mode on the latest generation Pixels) proved itself. This made it possible to take photos in very low light, while ensuring very good rendering of details and colors.

With the Google Pixel 7 Pro released in France a few weeks ago, Google has taken the night photography further. It not only embeds a night vision mode, but also adds a whole range of new modes for shooting in low light. Among them, we find the Real Tone mode, which works wonders day and night to restore skin tone, or the Cinematic Blur mode, which allows you to get a professional background blur in all your videos.

A super powerful AI

In terms of components, the Google Pixel 7 Pro introduces a major innovation: the integration of ×5 optical zoom and ×30 digital zoom. But what really sets Google apart from its competitors is its software implementation, which allows it to deliver very good image quality on images taken with a telephoto lens.

Thanks to Google Tensor 2, the Google Pixel 7 Pro can fix almost everything. By learning through Machine learningGoogle’s AI recognizes and accurately transcribes skin tones.

It has the ability to replace the blurred areas and sharpen them from a collection of multiple photos taken at the same time. Multiple Shot lets you remove any elements in your photo that you find awkward with the Magic Eraser.

Finally, in night photography, the algorithm can combine several images taken at the same time to improve the exposure of each part, thus revealing all the beauty of your images even in the middle of the night.

In fact: What is the Google Pixel 7 Pro capable of at midnight?

Let’s first note that Google Pixel 7 Pro offers 3 sensors in this model:

A key sensor 50 megapixel wide-angle Aperture at f/1.85;

Aperture at f/1.85; A sensor with a lens Ultra wide angle 12 megapixels Aperture at f/2.2;

Aperture at f/2.2; A sensor with 48 megapixel telephoto lens Opens at f/3.5.

To support dynamics, the Google Pixel 7 offers a few modes dedicated to night photography, namely Night Mode First.

By default, this shooting mode equalizes the average exposure and brightness in the image. Rendering suitable for most users. However, by pressing on the shooting screen, you can adjust the exposure, color temperature or contrast. This mode also allows dual shooting in JPG and RAW.

We also note that color calibration is accurate and consistent, whether the default is used or not.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro delivers excellent results in long exposures with or without a tripod. We tested it under these two conditions, and the integrated stabilization on the Pixel 7 Pro provides very satisfactory results. In the first image taken with a tripod, the motion is well captured and the rest of the frame is clear and well defined.

In the second photo, taken independently, the result is the same. The thread is well defined and does not lose the sharpness of the rest of the frame. For this, instead of posing for several seconds, Google takes a photo instantly, detects a moving subject, and then applies a motion blur filter.

Even without general lighting, the Google Pixel 7 delivers excellent performance. In the photo below, notice that the depth of field is correctly taken into account, and the sharpness of the object in the foreground is well documented.

White balance is also balanced. Cool and warm hues translate perfectly whether in the foreground or background.

Finally, in all low-light shooting modes (except Motion mode), Google offers settings to take a photo in RAW and JPG. For the more experienced, an opportunity to retouch their images to suit.

In this first editing session, we corrected the distortion of the optics and rearranged the perspectives. Highlights have lost warmth, and shadows have gained color temperature.

The results are very encouraging. The changes have been used really elegantly and efficiently.

Original image See also Qualcomm hints that the 5G Apple iphone may well not get there in September After editing in Lightroom

In the second session, warm tones have been modified, correction of perspective as well as optical distortion and intensity of whites.

Overall, in all low-light situations, the Google Pixel 7 performed up to our expectations: it provided us with sharp, color-balanced images, with properly applied effects. Footage captured in RAW was also very usable, giving even the most experienced photographers the chance to get almost professional renderings with a smartphone.