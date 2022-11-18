Take advantage of super promotions on Zachary Power Stations, Nomad Power in Motor Homes, etc.!

Jackery is an American company specializing in clean energy since 2012. Its mobile power stations have a high-performance lithium battery that can be equipped with a small solar panel. Motorhome owners are particularly interested: you can use these stations on your travels, your outdoor leisure activities and at home too. Zackery products will be on sale until November 23 or 28, 2022 (depending on the item).



This is a rare opportunity in this era of rising prices: Zackery equipment is on exceptional sale during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. In short: From November 17 to 28, 2022, the brand’s online store allows you to do great business. An opportunity to equip yourself with a truly clean and autonomous energy solution: with the Zackary Station, you generate your own electricity and connect all your equipment to 220 V, 12 V, USB…

Zachary notes in detail

Until November 23, 2022

20% Off on SolarSaga 80 Solar Panels: Waterproof and dustproof, weatherproof, this portable photovoltaic panel is the first in the world to receive the demanding TÜV certification. Priced at €199 (compared to €249 normally), until November 23, At Jackery Online Store: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0B74C6PL2

Until November 28, 2022

Zachary, Note on Nomadic Electricity

Zachary was born in California in 2012 with an ambition: to provide a clean energy solution for everyone. The brand’s power stations appeared in 2016, and two years later, the world’s first small solar panels. Nature enthusiasts, vanlibers, motorhomes, campers and boaters appreciate these mobile and light stations, which offer full power autonomy. Since the company was founded, over 2 million products have been sold worldwide. Zachary has received 25 prestigious awards including Red Dot Design Award, IF Design Award, A’ Design Award and Competition and CES Innovation Award.

