Colloquium Africa and International Humanitarian Law December 1 and 2 Faculty of Law and Political Science – Amphitheater IV

The aim of the project is, in essence, to understand the global – International Humanitarian Law (IHL) – body of rules through the African regional framework.

Guillaume Le Floch, Professor, University of Rennes 1

Lucie Baiola, Lecturer, University of Rennes 1

International humanitarian law is, in essence, made up of universally applicable norms. Standards in Development in which African countries and African regional organizations participate. If this symposium on Africa and International Humanitarian Law seeks first to measure the significance of this contribution, He raised the question of whether there was “African uniqueness” in the elaboration, interpretation and application of the provisions of international humanitarian law and allowing non-compliance with these provisions.. In other words, it is humanitarian not only to measure the importance of African participation in the development of this branch of international law, but also to question the existence of a form of regionalization of international law.

Studying international humanitarian law through an African regional framework inevitably identifies the ethical and institutional challenges of this body of law and how they present themselves in the context of conflicts on the continent.. These challenges stem primarily from changes in conflicts observed since the end of the 20th century – transnational terrorism introduces an undeniable complicating factor in this category – or from the introduction of new non-state actors into these conflicts – such as private military and security companies. , such as the American company “Constellis Group” or its Russian counterpart “Wagner” Group. Technological developments also raise many new issues, such as the legal issues raised by the use of killer drones or the challenges of cyber warfare. As these phenomena can also be seen in the context of conflicts in Africa, the propensity of international humanitarian law to regulate these new phenomena must be questioned during this study.. Humanitarian organization and its effectiveness.

