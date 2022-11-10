Home Science This asteroid that recently passed Earth is revealing its secrets

This asteroid that recently passed Earth is revealing its secrets

Nov 10, 2022 0 Comments
Les scientifiques en savent plus sur l’assombrissement de choc des météorites

Experts from the University of Arizona recently conducted research to better understand the classification of near-Earth asteroids. The object of the study was observed by an asteroid telescope named 1998 OR2 Raptors, from Kuiper Space Science.

At approximately 1/2 mile in diameter, it is the closest asteroid to Earth It went close to Earth Last year. The aim of the research is to understand the phenomenon of shock blackening. In fact, when a meteor enters Collision of Earth’s crust, the impact produces a strong heat that blackens the celestial body. However, not all cosmic stones are responsible for this phenomenon. Adam Bohr, a graduate student at the University of Arizona, was lead author of the research. Various results of the study have been published in the journal Journal of Planetary Science.

In search of true nature 1998 OR2

Space observations reveal that meteors appear frequently High impact frequency. However, the effects of melting impact on meteorites are rarely distinguishable from these celestial bodies. Asteroid probed Properties of an ordinary chondrite comet Because of its light appearance.

This type of cosmic stone is rich in olivine and pyroxene. Unexpectedly, analysis of the data suggests that the asteroid was the opposite Carbonaceous type, its name Dark appearance.

A collision with an asteroid

In response to these inconsistencies in celestial body classification, extensive research has been undertaken. As stated therein AstronomersThe meteor actually exists A common chondrite with a specific mineralogy. She probably would have been The shock was replaced by blackness. This event will then trigger a strong association with a carbonaceous planet.

“Ordinary asteroids exhibit a carbonaceous composition if subjected to collisional ambiguity. »

Vishnu Reddy, Professor of Planetary Sciences

Meteorological changes are due to local weather conditions

From its appearance 1980Shock blackness has actually been studied 2013 After a meteorite explosion in Russia. Scientists have discovered Dark planets In the main asteroid string. On Earth, astronomers estimate 2% of normal meteorites were affected.

See also  Spectacular black hole that surprised all researchers

The carbonaceous origin of 1998 OR2 can be explained by spatial weathering. effect, Exposure to this medium would have caused changes in the meteorite. However, this event would have provided an invisible red featureAsteroid. Collisional obscuration removes the appearance of olivine and pyroxene while giving the cosmic stone a carbonaceous appearance.

