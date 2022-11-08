More lab accidents, increasingly dangerous experiments

1977 A global flu pandemic killed 700,000. The virus, which is similar to a strain that has been dormant for fifteen years, apparently came from a laboratory.

2001 A series of anthrax (anthrax) attacks in the United States killed five people and injured seventeen others. The accused criminal, Bruce Ivins, The man who killed himself during the investigation was a scientist at the State Biological Defense Laboratory in Fort Tedtrick, Maryland.

2004 The SARS virus escaped twice from a high-security laboratory in China (the Chinese Institute of Virology in Beijing), infecting two scientists and six people, one of whom lost his life. Its low infectivity prevents these leaks from becoming an infection.

2005 American researchers have reconstructed the original virus of the 1918 Spanish flu, the deadliest in history, from a corpse dug out of permafrost.

2007 Transmission of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle via liquid waste in a high security (P4) laboratory at the Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright, UK.

2012 Two groups in the United States and the Netherlands report that they have infected ferrets, so humans, with an influenza virus that is particularly dangerous, causing an outcry. A ban has been imposed for several consecutive months.

2014 Pasteur company misplaces 2,349 tubes containing SARS The company says the samples in question were probably destroyed, and independent experts believe they were seized “Zero infection potential”.

From 2013 to 2015 Hundreds of incidents in US government high-security laboratories are revealed by the press (export of unprocessed samples, deadly flu labeled seasonal flu, escaped infected animals, etc.). There were no fatalities, but the pathogens involved included deadly flu, Ebola virus and anthrax.

From 2014 to 2017 The American Institutes of Health (NIH) bans funding research that includes functional benefit trials while new regulations are defined. Criticized for its vagueness, it should be revised by the end of 2022.

2015 After receiving an exemption from the NIH ban, Ralph Barrick (University of North Carolina) and his team create a chimera between SARS-CoV-1 and a bat coronavirus provided by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. He manages to infect human respiratory cells with this virus, which causes resistance.

