GAP Toulon » Store in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region

GAP is definitely giving up on opening a store in Toulon. Even worse many stores of this international brand have to close their doors in Europe!

GAP Toulon address

There are currently no stores of the GAP brand in your city of Toulon. So be patient.

Toulonnais and Toulonnaise so there is not one store in town to shop. There are no shops on the outskirts of the city, for example in the Valletta shopping area. In short the area is a complete desert.

Not only here, but also in other large cities of France, you will not find a shop. For example, this clothing brand doesn’t even have a store in Marseille!

No press release from the sign is allowed to consider opening a store soon in your town of Var in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur.

GAP address near Toulon

At the moment, the easiest way to visit the brand’s store is to go to Aix en Provence. The city has a sales center with all the brand’s collections.

This store is unique in a very large geographical area. For Toulonnais and Toulonnaises who want this brand of clothing, it is necessary to go to the following address, 15 Rue des Chapeliers, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France.

Address 1: 15 Rue des Chapeliers, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France

More info

The American brand is one of the world leaders in clothing. Internationally. However, globally, the importance of the brand is being reduced. Click the link below to get more information about this brand in France:

GAP France (win prizes and discounts, company information, distribution and addresses, catalog, recruitment).

Other openings

Besides GAP, find other brands waiting to open at your city’s Toulon address for your shopping. This is by clicking on the link below:

Next opening is Toulon

GAP opens Toulon

So help the brand choose its next store address. Finally, mention your interest in opening this GAP brand at the Toulon address in the comments below the page.

So welcome to Toulonnais and Toulonnaises. Finally, your opinion matters!