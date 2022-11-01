iPhone 14, 5G champion?

After its successful launch on September 16, iPhone 14 continues to surprise us with its performance and features. It’s more precisely the iPhone 14, which should be complimented with the fastest 5G currently available.

This is the observation of the American company Okla. Very popular Speedtest.netReference site to test your internet connection speed, company A comparative test was established To determine which smartphone has the best 5G performance.

According to this study, the finding is clear, it is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is modeled by students based on 5G. iPhone 14 Pro has 5G faster than competing brands and previous Apple smartphones.iPhone 14 Its big brother was released at the same time. Ookla conducted 5G tests in several countries around the world and compared AppleDownload, download and upload performance of the following models:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

As a reminder, a download includes all external data we receive from another server. Usually we download it from internet to our device. Uploading or downloading, on the other hand, is the data we send from our device to an external server. For example, receiving an email is similar to downloading, while sending is uploading. Download and upload speeds are expressed in megabits per second (Mbps).

5G performance test result of different iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 in France, manufactured by Ookla © Speedtest / Ookla

Looking at the results obtained in France, we can generally see that all iPhone 14s are faster than their predecessors, the iPhone 13s. Not surprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the best performing 5G median download speed with 318.97. Mbps, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro at 297.57 Mbps. The iPhone 14 has 3ᵉ better performance (259.62 Mbps), neck and neck with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is the fastest iPhone 13.

When it comes to upload and download speeds, there are no significant differences, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max (19.33 Mbps) and 14 Pro (19.44 Mbps) perform better than the iPhone 14 (16.02 Mbps) and all iPhone 13 models. (between 15.01 and 16.43 Mbps).

Why is iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 so different?

Since these models were released at the same time, the question may arise. However, it should be noted that the difference in performance between the Pro and Classic models is normal. It’s actually the components of the iPhone that account for the high performance of the so-called Pro models, and more specifically the chip. The iPhone 14 features an A15 Bionic chip and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem, similar to devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro benefit from Apple’s A16 Bionic chip and an upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 system.

Considering the performance and differences of different iPhones, if you want to use iPhone 14 and you already have iPhone 13 Pro, it seems wise to take you to iPhone 14 Pro.

proof’s: Apple, Okla