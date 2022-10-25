UCM promises nuclear disaster at Verviers following parking line







Of course, this tax on car parks isn’t Verviers’ only idea to shed a few crowns here and there. Inevitably, each new royalty creates its share of disgruntled people. For example, Verviers creates a line for small dwellings.

This time it was an unconvincing line for the opposition. In fact, the Ecolo team did not see it in a good light. Danny Smeets points out: “In some situations, this type of accommodation is sufficient: less to heat, less to maintain, no one is alone, it is enough and cheaper. 28 m² is accommodation for a person who does not know how or does not want to buy more expensive accommodation. He also says that this tax will increase the rent. believes

According to him, the tax will again affect lower incomes, defends Alexandre Loffet.

A tax on motive power, a tax on all activities using a motor, modified on its side and a tourist tax. It should be noted that tax on motive power does not please UCM either. Verviers extends tax on unoccupied buildings to tax on derelict buildings.

The tax on dustbins will not change its share.

It is also recalled that Verviers aims to recover 500,000 euros per year by changing the supply force for the relief zone. In this matter, it is the neighboring municipalities that are complaining.