Clouds in the shape of angel wings

Have you ever had the feeling of seeing an angel in the sky? Snapshots of clouds like angels or their wings spread on social networks every year.

Sometimes true, even these incredible photos of cloudy angels are often retracted Photo software. But there are actually types of clouds that can more or less paint the shape of an angel in the sky. It can be a full body shape or wings. With a little imagination or a lot of faith, some people can easily see it as a divine sign.

Be that as it may, these clouds are well known: cirrus clouds, the word for which means “hair curl” in Latin. These small wispy clouds belong to the category of upper clouds: they form at a height of 8 to 13 km above the ground. At this altitude, temperatures can be as freezing as -40 to -50 degrees Celsius. Because cold air carries much less water than warm air, only a small amount of water vapor is able to suppress this rise. This is why cirrus clouds take on the appearance of a thin, almost transparent veil.

These clouds are composed entirely of ice crystals and this composition is responsible for many luminous phenomena when light from the sun or moon is refracted: the cirrus is then surrounded by a halo, giving it even more divinity.

Angels are often cumulus, twisted, or fibrous cirrus clouds

In some cases, and even for meteorologists, it is difficult to know whether an angel photo has been retouched or not. Cirrus clouds come in many subspecies that can take incredible shapes.

Cirrus Incinus (or Uncinus) is often responsible for these figures of angels, more or less restored: word uncinus It means “hook” in Latin because these cloudy strands often end in a hook or comma.

They evaporate with currents aloft, giving this characteristic shape. If they thicken hour after hour, this often heralds a disturbance. This may be cirrus incisus Intolerable In addition, it means “twisted”, a feature that is often responsible for the appearance of an angelic body.

Cirrus fibratus can also give the impression of seeing an angel in the sky: these filamentous clouds are straight, because the ice particles are carried by the wind, spread out lengthwise, and do not fall, contrary to the previous type.

It also happens that this type of cirrus comes from a storm cloud At a distance, some fibers were actually torn by the wind and carried over hundreds of kilometers.

They are common after summer Heavy thunderstorms. Also in this case there may be cirrus fibrodus Intolerable (Twisted): This often leads to seeing angel wings in the sky, disembodied this time.

Among the many types of cirrus clouds, another creates spectacular scenes with the most supernatural appearances: cirrus spicatus. These clouds take on the appearance of frayed, woolen cloth or give the impression of looking at messy hair.

This formation is set when another type of cirrus begins to thicken: they are often a sign of the onset of a degeneration. Spizatus, which quickly degrades and thickens, can create stunning angels in the sky that require little or no retouching.

After taking a photo of Cirrus Spizatus, if they light up at sunset or sunrise, it’s even more exciting, and it’s time to run quickly to safety. These clouds usually herald the arrival of rain or snow a few hours later.