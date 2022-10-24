Apple will be testing an “Extreme” Mac Pro, which is expected to be released in the coming months

Somewhere in the bric-a-brac of a secret lab called Johnny SroujiIn the 20th basement of Apple Park, there is a Mac Pro equipped with an “M2 Extreme” chip in the testing phase, Mark Gurman confirms today. newsletter Sunday.

Current Mac Pro (Intel).

The chip is equipped with 24 CPU cores (16 efficient and 8 efficient), 76 GPU cores and 192 GB of memory. The machine runs macOS Ventura 13.3 (13.0 expected on Monday). There’s no obvious indication that Apple will pull this configuration out of its hat, but the truth is, according to the snooper BloombergMac Pro M2 Ultra and supposed to come with “M2 Extreme” chips (name not sure).

This new tower, whose design is still a big mystery, can be offered in configurations with 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 to 152 graphics cores. Maximum memory: 256 GB. It’s bad enough to hurt the wallet, but these computers aren’t for individuals or for them Pros Who can resort to the mighty Mac Studio?

Gurman is revising its predictions for the chips in future Mac Pros since it looked at the beginning of the year. 48 to 128 GPU cores. The release of these new monsters is scheduled ” In the coming months “.

As for the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, M2 versions are still in the pipeline, probably by the end of this year. The 14- and 16-inch laptops feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips (12 CPU cores, 8 performance and 4 economy), 38 graphics cores, and up to 64 GB of memory.

The Mac Mini has the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air with up to 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. Variants of the M2 Pro will be tested for a smaller case, with more cores.