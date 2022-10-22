Home World Ralph Lauren apologizes after being accused of plagiarizing Native Mexican imagery

Ralph Lauren apologizes after being accused of plagiarizing Native Mexican imagery

Oct 22, 2022 0 Comments
Accusé de plagiat de motifs indigènes mexicains, Ralph Lauren présente ses excuses

American fashion giant Ralph Lauren has apologized after being accused of plagiarizing domestic designs for one of his clothes.

“We are surprised to learn that this product is on sale,” the company responded Friday, saying it sought to ban its marketing after discovering its existence months ago.

“We are conducting an urgent audit to determine how this material landed on the sales floor (…) and ensure it is removed immediately,” Ralph Lauren said.

“We’re very sorry this happened, and as always, we’re open to a conversation about how we can improve,” the company added.

Beatriz Gutierrez, head of the Mexican Commission for Cultural Affairs and wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, took to her Instagram account Thursday to arrest Ralph Lauren.

“Listen Ralph: We noticed that you really like Mexican patterns (…) However, by copying these patterns you are plagiarizing, and you know that plagiarism is illegal and immoral,” he wrote. Gutierrez, the historian, accompanied his message with a picture of a colorful jacket clearly marked “Ralph Lauren.”

The patterns used in the American brand’s clothing correspond to the maps of the Cantla (central Mexico) and Saltillo (northern) communities.

Mexican copyright law requires all works considered popular or artisanal to be respected, and commercial use requires the express recognition of the indigenous community that originates them.

In 2021, Mexico had already filed complaints against fashion companies such as Chinese company Sheen, Spanish company Inditex, and American companies Anthropologie and Badoval for using Mexican designs on their clothing.

In 2020, Mexico also filed a complaint against French fashion designer Isabelle Marant, who later apologized to the government and an indigenous community in Michoacán (West).

See also  Tom Cotton Op-Ed: New York Times Employees Rebel Over Republican Senator's Post

You May Also Like

Brazil's presidential election: Lula says victory is certain

Brazil’s presidential election: Lula says victory is certain

Congress of the Communist Party of China: Anticipated Announcements

Congress of the Communist Party of China: Anticipated Announcements

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Athalayar

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Athalayar

Sahara marocain: l’Union des journalistes arabes annonce son soutien absolu au plan d’autonomie

Morocco Sahara: The Union of Arab Journalists declares its full support for the autonomy plan

Ministre israélien de l'Agriculture: de belles perspectives de coopération avec le Maroc dans le secteur agricole

Great opportunities for cooperation with Morocco in the agricultural sector

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk on the phone - Labas.net

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte talk on the phone – Labas.net

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.