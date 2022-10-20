South Korea, Poland begin nuclear cooperation l KBS WORLD

South Korea and Poland will strengthen bilateral nuclear cooperation this time.
South Korean nuclear operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Poland’s main electricity producer PGE and private energy company ZEPAK will sign the letter, according to Russian news agency Sputnik, citing Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. Scope for a project to build a new nuclear power plant in an Eastern European country.
If the deal is finalized, KHNP will build Poland’s second nuclear power plant. This is within the framework of Seoul-Warsaw cooperation in the field of defense.
In fact, the two countries signed an agreement to export South Korean weapons such as K2 battle tanks, K9 artillery howitzers, F-50 fighter jets and “Chunmoo” rocket launchers.
In Poland, where only test reactors are operating, a tender has been requested for six pressurized water reactors with a capacity of six to nine gigawatts. The South Korean nuclear operator made its offer last April. It competed with the American company Westinghouse and the French public energy company EDF.
