South Korea, Poland begin nuclear cooperation l KBS WORLD

Oct 20, 2022 0 Comments
Sputnik : la Corée du Sud et la Pologne entament leur coopération dans l'énergie nucléaire

Photo: Yonhap News

South Korea and Poland will strengthen bilateral nuclear cooperation this time.

South Korean nuclear operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Poland’s main electricity producer PGE and private energy company ZEPAK will sign the letter, according to Russian news agency Sputnik, citing Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita. Scope for a project to build a new nuclear power plant in an Eastern European country.

If the deal is finalized, KHNP will build Poland’s second nuclear power plant. This is within the framework of Seoul-Warsaw cooperation in the field of defense.

In fact, the two countries signed an agreement to export South Korean weapons such as K2 battle tanks, K9 artillery howitzers, F-50 fighter jets and “Chunmoo” rocket launchers.

In Poland, where only test reactors are operating, a tender has been requested for six pressurized water reactors with a capacity of six to nine gigawatts. The South Korean nuclear operator made its offer last April. It competed with the American company Westinghouse and the French public energy company EDF.

