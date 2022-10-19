Apple is launching iPadOS 16.1 on October 24 and is targeting production

edges Presentation of its new iPadsApple has announced that the final version of iPadOS 16, iPadOS 16.1, will finally arrive on October 24, which is a month and a half after iOS 16 for smartphones.

iPadOS 16.1 will be available on October 24. © Apple

This new version of the platform is available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad models. ‘iPad Pro .

First the stage manager The main innovation is obviously in the platform manager. This feature makes it possible to turn Apple tablets into imitation laptops, allowing applications to run in windowed mode and connect to an external screen with a maximum resolution of 6K. To create groups of apps, users can create overlapping windows of different sizes or open apps from the Dock. The Cupertino company assures that the bugs that have occurred so far in the beta – and which will explain the delayed release of this new version of iPadOS – have been fixed.

Platform Manager will provide a more advanced multitasking experience. © Apple

iPadOS 16.1 offers improved capabilities for the iPad Pro display, including new elements and interaction methods such as standardized undo and redo controls. Applications work just like on a desktop computer. We also note the possibility of changing file extensions or showing the size of files in files. The new version of the operating system dedicated to tablets is a little more aimed at professionals by introducing a reference mode in its proper form. The latter allows the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XTR display to be aligned with colorimetric requirements for calibration or analysis tasks. A good tool for viewing all the edits made to HDR photos or videos.

More powerful applications Apple’s OS also includes major updates to apps like Messages, Mail and Safari. Like iOS 16, iPadOS 16 lets you edit or retrieve recently sent iMessages, and mark conversations as unread. In email, users cannot deliver an email before it reaches the recipient’s inbox.

The weather app is finally available in iPadOS 16. © Apple