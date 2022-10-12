The links between climate change, migration and health were discussed in Marrakech

A seminar on the links between climate change, migration and health, with the participation of relevant ministries and public institutions, experts, international organizations, financial institutions and representatives of civil society organizations and civil society associations, is organized on October 12 and 13 in Marrakech. Other relevant stakeholders. The meeting is part of the “Improving Health and Safety” regional project, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM Morocco), specifically the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Health and Social Security. Migrants in vulnerable situations in Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan and Yemen”, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, notes a press release from the organizers. According to them, extreme natural phenomena associated with climate change such as desertification, scarcity of water resources, salinity of agricultural lands, floods, cyclones etc., have tripled in the last thirty years, often with catastrophic consequences for vulnerable communities, forcing them to choose migration as a means of survival. Furthermore, the presence of other economic, demographic, social and political determinants, which make analyzing the current global migration phenomenon, climate change and migration It also makes it more difficult to establish the cause and effect relationship between, therefore, Goal 13 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and safe, orderly and sustainable development. In line with Goal 2 of the Global Compact on Regular Migration, this symposium explores the links between climate change, migration and health in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with a particular focus on women’s health, through research findings, case studies and public policies in the MENA region. By. Recommendations resulting from this symposium will include contributions to the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP 27) in Egypt in November 2022 and the Egyptian Presidential Initiative on Women and Health launched in July 2020.