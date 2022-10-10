Home Economy What if an artificial intelligence made better fries than us?

What if an artificial intelligence made better fries than us?

Oct 10, 2022 0 Comments
What if an artificial intelligence made better fries than us?

As artificial intelligence and robots take up more space in our lives, an American company has marketed a robot that makes fries to fast food chains. The AI-guided arm will be faster and more accurate than a human, according to the company.

Flippy 2 was developed by Miso Robotics and is already installed in many fast food establishments. This robotic arm is controlled by cameras and artificial intelligence. He It automatically enables you to take the fries out of the freezer, drop them in the fryer, then take them out and place them on a plate. Director of Mizo Robotics says this robot works “Faster, more accurate, more reliable, and happier than most humans.

The first generation of this robot was designed to flip burgers. But the company found that it was most effective in the deep fryer, a station that slowed orders the most. Flippy 2 can also recognize other foods like chicken thighs and fry them correctly. It can manage up to five fryers simultaneously. It increases the production rate of fried food by 30%.

Restaurants should still stay3000 dollars per month to rent a robot.

See also  Digital giants are betting on the parallel 3D universe of metawares

You May Also Like

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to woo his employees with his Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg struggles to woo his employees with his Metaverse

The Mississippi runs dry, forcing a ship to intercept its course

The Mississippi runs dry, forcing a ship to intercept its course

The DoD released a list of Chinese-owned military companies

The DoD released a list of Chinese-owned military companies

Sean and Marne. Climbing and escape games meet in incredible settings worthy of Disney

Sean and Marne. Climbing and escape games meet in incredible settings worthy of Disney

Benny Gantz menace de détruire le Liban si le Hezbollah attaquait Israël

Benny Gantz threatens to destroy Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks Israel

Too bad news for the future?

Too bad news for the future?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.