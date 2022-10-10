Home Science A strange asteroid shook the world of scientists – La Nouvelle Tribune

A strange asteroid shook the world of scientists – La Nouvelle Tribune

Oct 10, 2022 0 Comments
A strange asteroid shook the world of scientists - La Nouvelle Tribune

More than a year after a fireball appeared in Canada, scientists are returning to the nature of the object, which was long thought to be a comet because it came from the Oort cloud. According to the latest information about this appearance by experts, the object is not made of ice, but of rock. This characteristic makes it possible to refer to the identified object as an asteroid. For other observers, the discovery will help further understanding of the formation of the solar system.

This sheds light on the fact that the Oort Cloud contains scattering and deposition of matter from all over the Solar System.”Explain Karen Meech, a scientist at the Hawaii Institute of Astronomy. The object that appeared in the Canadian province on February 22, 2021 was a space rock weighing about 2 kg. It evaporates once it enters the atmosphere. to Bill BotkeA laboratory mechanic Southwest Research InstituteThe finding may also qualify some models of material from the asteroid belt being dispersed into the Oort cloud.

Other unidentified objects

Note that many unidentified objects were recorded. However, scientists have failed to conclude whether they are asteroids or not. “He was brilliant, very fast and left behind him a glowing train in the center of the atmosphere.”, Denise Vida narrated her role. For many years, these countries were considered comets. A similar case was identified by the team in 2016 Karen Meech. The object’s tail was free of ice.

See also  The truth about the seven levels of matter

You May Also Like

Money and Happiness | "Why am I losing myself?"

Money and Happiness | “Why am I losing myself?”

Passez votre dimanche au bord du lac de Reynerie, où de nombreuses animations sont proposées dans le cadre de la Fête de la Science.

Science Festival. Workshops, events: How to spend your Sunday by the lake in Toulouse?

Alain Aspect, a quantum and charismatic Noble

Alain Aspect, a quantum and charismatic Noble

Brazil | A team of scientists reached the largest tree in the Amazon

Brazil | A team of scientists reached the largest tree in the Amazon

Rugby players are twice as likely to develop neurodegenerative disease

Rugby players are twice as likely to develop neurodegenerative disease

Energy Sobriety: What's at Risk for You if You Collect Wood in the Forest to Heat You?

Energy Sobriety: What’s at Risk for You if You Collect Wood in the Forest to Heat You?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.