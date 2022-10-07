Home Technology Don’t be fooled by the official charger’s 30W

Don’t be fooled by the official charger’s 30W

Oct 07, 2022
Google is promoting a 30 W charger for its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, reading the small print at the bottom of the official site, we learn that both smartphones support 20 and 23 W powers.

Google Pixel 7 Pro from the back // Source: Google

That’s it! The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially launched. These smartphones promise great things, especially on the photography side – especially thanks Photo blur function or the ability to zoom. However, there is one point that annoys users: fast charging.

On the Google StoreIt says that the Pixel 7 can be recovered ” It charges up to 50% in about 30 minutes“If you use”Google 30W USB-C Charger with USB-PD 3.0 (PPS) sold separately“. In other words, some may believe that smartphones are compatible with 30W charging.

30 W for the charger, not for the Pixel 7

However, this is not the case. A small annotation indicates the bottom of the official page “Quoted wired charging speeds (up to 20W on the Pixel 7 and 23W on the Pixel 7 Pro) use the Google 30W USB-C charger plugged into a wall outlet.“.And “Actual charging times may be longer“.

Google explains that its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 20 and 23 W charging respectively // Source: Google Store screenshot

So, the actual charging power supported by the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is lower than what Google has presented with its official charger. Google’s fine details clearly indicate that you won’t achieve the same charging speed with other chargers.

This is not surprising. freely USB-C port It is becoming more democratic – and It’s about iPhones -, manufacturers continue to use proprietary charging technologies. Therefore, it is recommended to use an official charger provided or sold by the brand to ensure you benefit from the best charging speed.

At Google, the 30 W solution costs 29 euros.

