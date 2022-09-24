Google is releasing its watch early

Ahead of its official presentation, Google is showing off its Pixel Watch on YouTube. The video lets you discover its design down to the tiniest details and the use of Gorilla Glass.

Google’s first connected watch, the Pixel Watch will be one of the products to watch later this year. Google will present its Dogante on October 6 at the same time Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. An expected event for a product that already has many secrets.

The Mountain View Company offered its watch indirectly I/O 2022 Finally at hand. After airing a teaser for the week, Google will return with a payment at the end of September New video. Broadcasting on its YouTube platform, it allows us Discover the Pixel Watch from new angles Less than a minute.

You can see it crown and mechanism Adjusting his bracelet. A short video confirms that the Pixel Watch will be available Different colors. Featuring stainless steel, stainless steel, black and rose gold cases; as well as yellow/green, white/beige, gray and black stripes. The video highlights the fact thatAt least seven different dials.

Gorilla Glass for Pixel Watch

As one would expect, the watch has a certain heft to it and follows this characteristic All round shape. The video also shows a token on the wrist of a woman and a man. We have already seen the Pixel Watch on Sundar Pichai’s wrist.

Nevertheless, the main innovation of this series is a Technical element. We can distinguish that Mention Gorilla Glass On the back of the watch, it should have the watch scratch resistance. However, Google hasn’t specified whether Home benefits from the same protection. Like his partner and (future) Samsung is a competitorAmerican Giant can choose a sapphire crystal.

As for pricing, these last oversights will be removed on October 6. As a reminder, the Pixel Watch will begin at $349.99 In the Bluetooth/WiFi version and $399.99 For 4G/LTE model.