Preventing humanitarian crises: Morocco emphasizes the need to strengthen the role of mediation in New York

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM

New York – Morocco stressed in New York on Wednesday the need to strengthen the role of mediation in preventing and mitigating humanitarian crises and improving the living conditions of civilians in conflict zones.

In this regard, the Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, H.M. Under the personal supervision of King Mohammed VI, the kingdom conducted direct mediation with the United States, leading to a post-Allenby/King Hussein border opening. Connecting the West Bank and Jordan, the UN Speaking at the 12th cabinet meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation, the State Department recalled Nasser Bourita, Minister of African Cooperation and Foreign Affairs of Morocco.

During the meeting held at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Minister added that Morocco is committed to the important role of the UN in ensuring international peace and security.

He noted that in the current international environment and the proliferation of conflicts in international relations, “mediation is one of the most important tools at our disposal for conflict prevention and resolution”.

When used to prevent conflict, Mr. Purita added.

Recalling that the main objective of any mediation process is to reach viable political solutions to conflicts, the minister said that while mediation can be instrumental in resolving specific humanitarian crises in the context of larger conflicts, “we must take into account the proliferation of initiatives for the possibility of conflict resolution”.

Therefore, the Minister explained that attention should be focused on engaging the parties to the conflict to find a final political solution and holding them accountable if they fail to do so. “This will pave the way for post-conflict reconstruction,” said Mr. Purita added.

Successful mediation and mitigation of complex humanitarian crises is a challenge for both UN mediators and the UN. Creates an effective division of labor between specialized agencies, as well as a clear demarcation between the political and humanitarian tracks.

In this regard, Mr. Burida emphasized that peacekeeping operations in particular would be well-suited for this purpose.

It should be recalled in this context that Morocco provides direct humanitarian assistance as part of its participation in peacekeeping operations in the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

During the meeting convened by Turkey and Finland, the Minister also stressed Morocco’s willingness to continue working with like-minded countries to make mediation a more effective tool for conflict prevention and resolution. Security and development.

Morocco is a member of the UN Group of Friends of Mediation, which was created on September 24, 2010 to promote and promote the use of mediation for the peaceful resolution of disputes, conflict prevention and resolution.