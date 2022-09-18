Kudo – An e-book reader that works anywhere

I don’t really like reading ebooks on my computer because I don’t find it very pleasant. I like very much My Kindle and its soft electronic paper. If Amazon made a similar PQ I would buy it and I love this support.

On PC, I use Caliber’s built-in reader when I have to, but it’s not glamorous. Fortunately, free software is calling Kudo Reader A little makes up for this lack of a flashy interface.

The tool supports multiple book formats (PDF, Epub, CBR, CBZ, DOCX, MOBI, AZW3…etc) and has many customization options. So, you can choose the number of columns of text, turn pages or scroll down, enable text 2 speech (audio playback), take notes, place bookmarks, adjust the font and size of the text and the background color. .

There’s also a dark mode to protect your wet little eyes. You can also create categories (“shelves”) to store your books, and if you want to back up the data to Dropbox, iCloud or another service of this kind, you can access your books on all your computers, both macOS and Windows, Linux and even a web version is available on Total Drive.

The web version can be used via Docker:

git clone https://github.com/troyeguo/koodo-reader.git

docker-compose up -d

An import/export function is also provided to save your books and related metadata.

Kudo is free and available here on Github.