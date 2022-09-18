Everyone has experienced it at least once in their lifetime.

You’ve been in your current position for a few months and you’re feeling pretty good about yourself. You know your work, meet all deadlines, and generally impress everyone around you. But one day, you’re hit hard: imposter syndrome.

Suddenly you feel like a fraud, waiting to be discovered and exposed as a fraud. If this sounds familiar, you should know that according to some estimates, 70% of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their lives. So remember that this is a state of mind that dissipates over time. What can you do to overcome it? Here’s a summary of what to say.

Deception syndrome from a psychological point of view.

Imposter syndrome is a condition in which people doubt their accomplishments and feel like imposters. This is especially common among high achievers, who often feel that they are not good enough or don’t deserve their success. Imposter syndrome can lead to anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. It can also interfere with work and personal relationships.

What causes imposter syndrome?

According to Dr. Valerie Young, author of The Thinking Secrets of Successful Women, imposter syndrome has four main causes: perfectionism, comparisons, need for approval, and false fantasies.

Perfectionism: The belief that if you’re not perfect, you’re a failure. This belief can be paralyzing and prevent you from taking risks or starting.

Constantly comparing yourself to others and feeling like you don't measure up.

Pushing you to seek validation from others instead of trusting your own instincts.

Believing that if you don't consistently achieve amazing things, you'll be exposed as a fraud.

Imposter Syndrome Symptoms: How to Recognize Yours?

According to Dr. Valerie Young, impostor syndrome is characterized by persistent deception and self-doubt. People say they are not good enough or don’t deserve their success. They may feel that they only got there by luck, or they were able to fool people into thinking they were smart. How afraid they are to speak up or take risks for fear of being exposed as frauds. As a result, they may question their decisions and wonder if they’re really cut out for the job or doing the job.

What advice does Dr. Valerie Young have for successfully dealing with impostor syndrome?

Dr. Valerie Young has been researching imposter syndrome for years. In her book Secret Thoughts of Successful Women, she gives tips on how to overcome this problem. One of the most important things to do is reframe your thinking. “Imposter syndrome is not related to lack of qualifications or experience. It’s an inability to internalize and take ownership of your successes,” he says.

Instead of seeing your successes as proof that you’re a cheater, try to see them as proof that you’re talented and capable. It’s also important to celebrate your successes instead of downplaying them. Think of your successes as proof that you’re doing something right, not a coincidence. If you take the time to appreciate your accomplishments, it will be easier for you to believe that you deserve them.

Finally, try to be self-compassionate. If you blame yourself for feeling like an impostor, you’ll only make the problem worse. So be kind to yourself and give yourself the credit you deserve.

Conclusion:

If you suffer from self-doubt and impostor syndrome, know that you are not alone and there are steps you can take to overcome it. Look at your successes, take ownership of them, and start with self-compassion. With time and effort, you can silence your inner critic for good.