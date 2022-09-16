PNY Nantes » Premium Burger Restaurant

In Nantes, PNY opens its first burger restaurant at the end of 2022, to the delight of Nantes residents.

PNY Nantes Burger

So, it is confirmed that the premium burger brand will open in Nantes at the end of 2022. However, the opening address of this restaurant is yet to be officially confirmed.

Residents of Nantes will have to wait a while to finally taste one of the recipes offered in the establishments of this brand.

We expect a restaurant that is breathtaking compared to the competition. Creating original places of this brand is really a habit and far from the norms of the sector in providing all standardized restaurants.

