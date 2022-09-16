Home World PNY Nantes » Premium Burger Restaurant

PNY Nantes » Premium Burger Restaurant
In Nantes, PNY opens its first burger restaurant at the end of 2022, to the delight of Nantes residents.

So, it is confirmed that the premium burger brand will open in Nantes at the end of 2022. However, the opening address of this restaurant is yet to be officially confirmed.

Residents of Nantes will have to wait a while to finally taste one of the recipes offered in the establishments of this brand.

We expect a restaurant that is breathtaking compared to the competition. Creating original places of this brand is really a habit and far from the norms of the sector in providing all standardized restaurants.

You liked this article about PNY Nantes Burger Restaurant. So now find more information about the topics discussed in the article.

Brand in France

This premium burger specialist brand doesn’t have much of a presence in France yet, although openings are now being linked. Find upcoming openings in cities in France. To get started, click on the link below:

Reviews PNY Nantes

Have you ever eaten at this restaurant in this particular city? So feel free to share your opinion about this restaurant in the comments on this page. Your opinion helps other Nantes residents choose their next restaurant or fine dining experience.

Thanks in advance for your testimony. Finally, your opinion matters!

