The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project is at the center of discussions between the NNPC and ECOWAS

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project was the focus of discussions between the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari and the Economic Community Commission for Africa (ECOWAS) in Abuja on Tuesday. , Omar Alieu Touray. "As part of the Federal Government's mandate to execute the 7,000km Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGB) project, the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, today paid a courtesy call on the Ecogas Commission Chairman, Omar Aliyu Toure," NNPC Limited said in a statement on Tuesday evening. "The visit is scheduled for Thursday in Rabat in preparation for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between NNPC Limited, Morocco's National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM) and ECOWAS," the press release said. "During the visit, the NNPC Limited and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment to the project which, once completed, will supply West African countries with gas through the Kingdom of Morocco and then 'Europe'," the same source continued. "NNPC Ltd and ONHYM will sign two MoUs with Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company (SMH) and Senegal's Petrosun, both of which are expected to participate in the project," it said. Once completed, the project will supply approximately 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to the West African coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania. to Morocco," NNPC Ltd added. "Other benefits of the NMGP project include improving people's living standards, integrating the economies of the sub-region and mitigating desertification through stable and reliable gas supply," he said. Early last June, the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) to sign an agreement with ECOWAS for the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, MAP reported. Launched in Abuja in 2016 by HM King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is a major project to transport Nigerian gas to several West African countries to Morocco and through Morocco to Spain. and Europe. The pipeline will also have significant economic benefits for the region, harnessing clean energy that complements the continent's new commitment to environmental protection. The project will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension and position Morocco and Nigeria as two leaders in South-South cooperation on the African continent.