Free is launching a new competition reserved for its mobile subscribers

Sep 15, 2022 0 Comments
A PS5, an iPhone 13 and other prizes are up for grabs.

Check your calls! Today Free announces the launch of an online lottery with multiple prizes. A PS5, an iPhone 13, an OMEN laptop dedicated to gaming and two slots for the PSG-OM match are in play.

Reserved for subscribers to the free mobile plan, the concept is very special. You have until September 19 to participate and to do so, register by following This link By filling the form with your free mobile number and your address. The operator notes that you can participate even if you have recently become a mobile customer and definitely invite you to take one of its offers.

Once the contest is over, it’s a real lottery, which will be held on September 22nd at 7pm on the official Tik Tok account of the freebie. During this live, the actor Use Gang Lucky winners will be called to inform them that they have won one of the prizes at stake.

