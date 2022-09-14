Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline: Agreements scheduled for September 15 between ONHYM, NNPC, ECOWAS, SMH and Petrosen

In Rabat, on September 15, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and Nigeria’s NNPC Limited will sign with ECOWAS on the one hand in preparation for 2016.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project was at the center of discussions between the CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari and the Chairman of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja on Tuesday. (ECOWAS), Omar Aliyu Toure.

“As part of the Federal Government mandate to execute the 7,000km Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project (NMGB), the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, today paid a courtesy call on the ECOWAS Commission Chairman, Omar. Aliyu Toure”, NNPC Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“The visit was in preparation for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between NNPC Limited, Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and ECOWAS. Scheduled for September 15 in Rabat », The report said.

“During the visit, NNPC Limited and the ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed their commitment to the project which, once completed, will supply gas to West African countries via the Kingdom of Morocco and then Europe”, continued the same evidence.

“NNPC Ltd and ONHYM will sign two MoUs with Mauritanian Hydrocarbons Company (SMH) and Senegal’s Petroson, both of which are expected to participate in the project” We are told.

3 billion cubic feet per day

Once completed, the project will supply approximately 3 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day to the West African coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania. to Morocco”, NNPC Limited was added.

“Other benefits of the NMGP project include improving the quality of life of the people, integrating the economies of the sub-region and mitigating desertification through stable and reliable gas supply,” placed before

Early last June, Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC Ltd.).) concludes an agreement with ECOWAS For the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline.

Launched in Abuja in 2016 under the auspices of King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is a major project to transport Nigerian gas to several West African countries to Morocco and through Morocco to Spain. Europe.

The pipeline will also have significant economic benefits for the region, harnessing clean energy that complements the continent’s new commitment to environmental protection.

The project will also give Africa a new economic, political and strategic dimension and position Morocco and Nigeria as two leaders in South-South cooperation on the African continent.

Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Mega Project, Who Owns It? Feasibility study Launched in May 2017 at a cost of several billion dollars, launched in December 2016 during the official visit of King Mohammed VI in Abuja, and The agreement in this regard was signed on June 10, 2018. During Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Rabat.

©️Copyright Pulse Media. All rights reserved.

Reproduction and distribution prohibited without written permission (photocopies, intranet, internet, messaging, newsletters, tracking devices)