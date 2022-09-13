Home Technology The Blue Origin rocket crashed shortly after liftoff

The Blue Origin rocket crashed shortly after liftoff

Sep 13, 2022 0 Comments
The Blue Origin rocket crashed shortly after liftoff

A video shows the unmanned capsule making a hard landing, but the rest of the rocket didn’t crash. There were no injuries.

A Blue Origin rocket launcher crashed shortly after liftoff in West Texas on Monday, Jeff Bezos’ company said, after the capsule managed to separate from the rest of the rocket. “Launcher malfunction during drone flight today”First the company announced, then said the capsule ejection system worked as expected. “There was no casualty“, the blue look clarified.

A video shows the capsule activating its emergency engines, ejecting from the main launcher at full speed, and then, complete with parachutes, making its hard landing a minute after liftoff. What happened to the launcher was not shown in the video, the company writes “fell to the ground”, whereas if successful it must rise slowly. The capsule, unmanned, “New Shepherd 23” carried only research equipment for this mission.

The US civil aviation regulator, the FAA, has announced that it has suspended further launches of the rocket while an investigation is underway. “The capsule landed safely and the launcher touched down in the danger zone.“The federal agency wrote. This is the company’s 23rd mission, the first to end in failure. It’s a blow to the space tourism company led by Amazon’s founder.

See also  Tesla's Elon Musk described ropotakciyai future, which will be paid in 2023

You May Also Like

EDF condemns radioactive releases at Kolfek nuclear power plant

EDF condemns radioactive releases at Kolfek nuclear power plant

The horrors of the nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The horrors of the nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

A Google Doodle counts below an Ethereum link, a recognition of the world's most popular search engine.

A Google Doodle counts below an Ethereum link, a recognition of the world’s most popular search engine.

Lidl sort le produit idéal pour se familiariser avec la technologie !

Lidl releases great product to familiarize you with technology!

News | Ukraine announced the closure of the last operating reactor at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

News | Ukraine announced the closure of the last operating reactor at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The US economy is headed for deflation and an unprecedented crisis!

The US economy is headed for deflation and an unprecedented crisis!

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.