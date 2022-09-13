Spain installs a new control system at Septa

Salvadora Mateos, the government representative, formalized this approach after meeting yesterday Monday with Defense Secretary Rafael Perez Ruiz to discuss the situation at the SEPTA border and the work to be done. The Secretary of State confirmed to a representative of the occupied Moroccan city that the implementation of the automated entry and exit system, known as the EES/Entry/Exit System, will take place in the coming days.

The aim of these measures is to increase the efficiency and security of border controls, by automating the processes of checking passengers, to prevent the crossing of persons who do not meet the entry conditions or who violate residence permits, and to better combat identity theft. and fraudulent use of travel documents.