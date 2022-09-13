Home World Spain installs a new control system at Septa

Spain installs a new control system at Septa

Sep 13, 2022 0 Comments




By Mohammed Elkhori on Monday, September 12, 2022

The Spanish government announced yesterday, Monday, September 12, that SEPTA has agreed to set up a new entry and exit control system at the border, which will begin in the coming days.



Spain installs a new control system at Septa
Salvadora Mateos, the government representative, formalized this approach after meeting yesterday Monday with Defense Secretary Rafael Perez Ruiz to discuss the situation at the SEPTA border and the work to be done. The Secretary of State confirmed to a representative of the occupied Moroccan city that the implementation of the automated entry and exit system, known as the EES/Entry/Exit System, will take place in the coming days.

The aim of these measures is to increase the efficiency and security of border controls, by automating the processes of checking passengers, to prevent the crossing of persons who do not meet the entry conditions or who violate residence permits, and to better combat identity theft. and fraudulent use of travel documents.



See also  The final study of the TSE confirms a competent majority of the ruling party

You May Also Like

Sahrawi activist Sultana Kaya shares her suffering under Moroccan colonial yoke in Paris

Moroccans are still the number one foreign student in France

Moroccans are still the number one foreign student in France

The 18th African Ministerial Conference on Environment was held in Dakar with the participation of Morocco

The 18th African Ministerial Conference on Environment was held in Dakar with the participation of Morocco

An MRE wants to connect Brussels with Marrakech to save a sick sexologist

An MRE wants to connect Brussels with Marrakech to save a sick sexologist

"Morocco is France's only reliable ally in the Maghreb"

“Morocco is France’s only reliable ally in the Maghreb”

Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.