Apple TV Updates to TVOS 16, Here’s What’s New

Sep 13, 2022 0 Comments
Unnoticed, an update for Apple TV 4K was applied between the night of September 12 and 13. New features are in the program.

Available as a main TV box or multi-TV for Freebox Pop and Delta subscribers, the Apple TV 4K is being updated to receive the new tv0S16 version of its platform.

New features and improvements appear, although some may not be accessible in all countries. Other than support for custom spatial audio, there’s nothing new. “Using your iPhone running iOS 16 or later, create a spatial audio profile that improves sound quality on AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.Apple explains the brand.

Can now play games Apple TV With the help of a friend by connecting two gamepads to control one player. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro Controller are now supported.

HDR10+ for the Apple TV app should also appear in this new version, perfect for users with a compatible screen. User profiles in applications have been improved thanks to better management of shared keychains, eliminating the need to select a profile each time the application is launched. Apple allows you to add a profile to each member of your Family Sharing group so that everyone receives their own recommendations.

It’s also now possible to choose multiple languages ​​on Apple TV, so you can quickly switch input languages ​​while writing using the on-screen keyboard.

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website

