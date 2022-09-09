Towards a revolution for batteries thanks to crabs?

You will also be interested

The nerve Movement is Battery. There are smartphones, Connected watchesof Tablets, wireless accessories and electric cars. All these batteries have one thing in common, they are tough For recycling and components, etc Lithium, are expensive. To address both environmental and cost concerns, researchers Center for Materials Innovation The idea to use shells came from the University of Maryland in the US ShellfishAnd especially CrabsTo make a battery.

Why clams? Because Solid Armor Crab And there are other crustaceans Chitin. It is a biopolymer that is also found in the shell of some plants Insects And even in structure Mushrooms. He is coming to strengthen them exoskeleton. This changed object is already used in the name Chitosan For many applications Commercial. For example, it is used in the form of diet pills. Actually, it doesn’t really work, but these pills still have the benefit of reducing the bad Cholesterol. For batteries, it involves modifying chitosan to absorb it Aqueous fluid ofacid Scientists have changed it to acetic to freeze. It is mixed with this particular gel Zinc A battery can act as an electrolyte.

Biodegradable in five months

With this type of mixed electrolyte, the researchers were able to observe during their experiments that the battery had an energy efficiency maintained at 99.7% even after 1,000 discharge-recharge cycles, i.e. Duration 400 cumulative hours are used for this prototype. Performance is great.

As for the environmental aspect, they also noticed that the battery can Biodegradable Almost five months later. All that was left was zinc scraps that could be recycled. As already reported, the same type of test has already been tested with a pile made of paper the future.

In this case, within a month, the cell completely decomposed. But these crustacean-animated batteries have other benefits. They do not overheat, ignite No and no risk of explosion. Finally, on the condition that they are not made from lobster shells, their production cost is much lower than that Lithium ion batteries. Liangping Hu, director of the Mylans University Research Center, explains in his article contactedChitosan can be easily obtained waste Neglected seafood on our table.